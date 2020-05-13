Alabama hospitals receive drug to fight COVID-19, ADPH won’t release specifics

Some hospitals, however, are disclosing their allocations. Baptist Health received enough Remdesivir to treat eight patients. Kadie Agnew, a spokesperson for Baptist Health, says their allocation will treat one patient at Prattville Baptist, two patients at Baptist East, and five patients at Baptist South. The hospitals have the medication in hand and doctors are determining those who would benefit most from the antiviral. Remdesivir is administered intravenously, each patient receives 5 doses during the course of their treatment.