Alabama man who survived attack on Pearl Harbor dies days before 100th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama man who witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor has died days before his 100th birthday.
According to the Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Thomas Davis passed away Wednesday. He served in the military for more than 30 years.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs on May 1 presented a proclamation to Davis proclaiming May 15 as Thomas Daniel Davis Day in the City of Montgomery on the occasion of his 100th birthday.
In 2019, WSFA 12 News joined Davis for his 99th birthday. On that day, members of his family gathered at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City to celebrate his life.
