Are tropical systems common before hurricane season begins?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - By this upcoming weekend, it looks like we will have our system in the Atlantic Basin; even though hurricane season does not officially start until June 1st, we could be watching our first named storm of 2020 form sooner rather than later.
According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a greater than 60% chance that a named subtropical depression or storm will form somewhere to the east of Florida over the weekend... they have high confidence that this system will receive the name Arthur sometime between now and Saturday.
So how common is a named storm before hurricane season even starts? Well, if we see Arthur form this weekend, 2020 would be the 6th year in a row that we have seen tropical development before the official start of the season.
That short-term data would suggest it’s rather normal, but if you look back even more it’s not as common as you might think.
Historically speaking, out of 288 total tropical systems between 2000-2018, the National Hurricane Center reports that 3.5% of those storms happened before the start of hurricane season... that means during that 18 year time period, 10 total storms formed during the month of May.
A deeper dive into NOAA’s database shows us that pre-June storms have been happening for decades; 35 total systems have formed in the Atlantic before the start of the season between the years 1887 and 2018.
So why does this happen? While early development can occur for many reasons, but warmer than normal ocean waters tend to play a role. Wind shear (how winds change in direction/speed with respect to height) usually is strong this time of year though, which is the big player in keeping tropical formation numbers low. Alas, a few subtropical systems can take shape if the conditions are just right.
The reasoning behind labeling it “subtropical” is because it isn’t truly or purely “tropical” in nature. That is, it exhibits features of both tropical and non-tropical systems. A subtropical system has no cold or warm fronts, a rather broad wind field, is not symmetrical, and rain/storms associated with it are quite a ways from the storm’s center.
They usually don’t get nearly as strong as tropical systems and hurricanes. Subtropical systems can still pack a noticeable punch, though... heavy rain, coastal flooding and erosion, and strong winds can still associated with subtropical storms.
Regardless of whether or not a system begins as tropical or subtropical, it still receives a name if it’s strong enough and likely will not impact Alabama at all.
Big Takeaway: The Atlantic hurricane season official starts June 1st, but tropical systems can and have formed before that date several times. There is nothing stopping a storm from forming before or even after the season ends in November.
