City of Opelika aims to annex land

“The main goal is to protect the watershed," Fuller said. “Lake Saugahatchee and Opelika Utilities, has a state-of-the-art filter plant located on the shore of Lake Saugahatchee, and that’s our primary source of drinking water for Opelika. The city of Auburn can take 3 million gallons a day. The Beulah Water Authority gets 100 percent of their water from Opelika, and then we’re the backup supplier for all other water authorities in Lee County. Trucks from the quarry would have passed three of our local schools Morris Avenue, Jeter and Opelika High School as well as Southern Union State Community College.”