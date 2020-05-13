Demopolis business community feeds medical professionals and first responders

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - Businesses in Marengo County came up with the perfect “medicine" to help medical professionals and first responders take their minds off the pandemic. Nothing like a good lunch and the best part? It was free.
Brook Smith helped cook up some 300 pounds of catfish, enough to feed 400 doctors, nurses and first responders at Whitfield Regional Hospital, thanks to about a half dozen area businesses.
“A lot of these nurses are going home. They’re stressed out. They’ve been here all day long,” said Smith, an employee with South Fresh Aquaculture.
Fried catfish along with french fries and hush puppies. No one cared whether it was healthy. Just for today, It was good for the soul, for the very weary souls on the front lines.
“We’re going in one direction and the next minute we get a recommendation to go in another direction.. we’re just doing the best we can. Yes, we’re all worn out but we’ll get through it,” said Whitfield Regional Hospital Emergency Room physician Dr. Jones King.
This was Jimmy Hughes' idea.
“We realized they were making sacrifices and it just means a lot to us to be able to have them do that for us,” said Hughes, vice-president of South Fresh Aquaculture.
So far in the pandemic, the virus has claimed five lives in Marengo County. The good meal is just what the doctor ordered, a needed boost to stay the course.
“They’re extremely tired. I talked with our management team this morning as a matter of fact and said you guys need to start looking at taking some time off,” said Whitfield Regional Hospital CEO Doug Brewer.
“For the front people, law enforcement.. hospitals.. it’s a great thing for everybody,” said Demopolis police officer Sgt. Zachary Fluker.
By the time lunch ended, right at 400 had been fed but there’s more on the way; the evening shift here at Whitfield Regional. That means another batch of fish to be fried by Brook Smith, serving up many more plates of goodness and gratitude.
The evening shift at Whitfield Regional Hospital has around 50 employees.
