Drugs, cell phones intercepted at Covington County Jail

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after drugs and cell phones were found inside a package at the Covington County Jail.
According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Jametrelle De’Undre Lacey is charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, and promoting prison contraband.
The charges are related to an incident that happened Saturday. Sheriff Blake Turman says a corrections officer found a package that had been dropped off in the lobby of the jail. Inside the package were 193 grams of synthetic marijuana, two cell phones, and tobacco products.
Video surveillance from the lobby showed Lacey placing the package under a machine.
“Anyone that attempts to bring contraband into the jail will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed under Alabama Law. There is no place for illegal drugs in our jail,” Turman added.
Lacey is being held on a $360,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.