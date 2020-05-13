Fallen officers from Alabama honored in DC during National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Eleven Alabama law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty are being honored in Washington D.C. during National Police Week.
Two of the officers being honored are Auburn Police Officer William Buechner and Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams. Almost a year ago, Buechner was killed and two other officers were injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call. In November, Williams was shot and killed at a gas station in Hayneville.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones spoke about the recognition.
“This is one of the most meaningful events that takes place every year to honor our fallen law enforcement officers,” Jones said. “I feel I can speak for everyone in the Lee County law enforcement community that it is extremely important to us that these individuals, men and women, are remembered.”
Jones said the most important thing that can be done for the fallen officers is make sure they are not forgotten. He also said the families of the fallen officers need to be remembered and taken care of.
“It’s not a job, it’s not an occupation, it’s a calling,” Jones said. “It’s a dedication. It takes a commitment and a certain breed of person, men and women, to answer the call to serve their communities as law enforcement officers and corrections officers.”
