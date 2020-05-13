Group shows interest in moving into neglected Cloverdale building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News reported earlier about the problems plaguing a row of empty store fronts in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood.
The building on East Fairview Avenue was previously home to Tomatino’s Pizza and Louisa’s Bakery, but recent neglect has prompted the city to declare it unsafe.
A portion of the roof collapsed earlier this week and the property owner faces possible legal action.
Now it appears a deal may be in the works. WSFA 12 News spoke with the director of the Montgomery Ballet who said his group is in talks with property owner Mike Watson to move into the historic building. Danny Mitsios says adding a dance studio and recital hall in close proximity to the existing Capri Theater and Cloverdale Playhouse would create a unique “theater district” for Montgomery.
However, there is a lot of work still left to do. Major renovations are needed before the project can move forward and a funding source is unclear.
Neither side has officially signed off on the proposal. Stay with WSFA 12 News for further updates.
