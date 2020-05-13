In-person court hearings could resume next week in some circuits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s loosened restrictions on her safer at home order, the Alabama Supreme Court has issued a new order regarding in-person hearings and jury trials.
According to the state Supreme Court order, in-person hearings can resume May 15. Presiding judges have authority to lead this effort in their circuit.
Presiding judges have the authority to extend restrictions of in-person court proceedings through Aug. 15.
Jury trials can resume Sept. 14. The summons for those trials can be sent out in July.
The order says presiding circuit judges are responsible for adopting procedures that will best keep court employees and other individuals protected as it pertains to the recommendations of the safer at home order.
“In making such determinations and before adopting any order or procedures, the Presiding Circuit Judge should consult with other judges in the circuit, the chairman of the county commission(s), the circuit clerk(s), the sheriff(s), the district attorney, and the public defender in counties or circuits having a full-time public defender,” the order says.
