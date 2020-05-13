Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene in the 900 block of Erskine Street around 4:35 p.m. That’s near West Fairview Avenue and Interstate 65.
First responders found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MPD could not provide any other details regarding a motive or possible suspect.
