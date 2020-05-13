Meals on Wheels counting on community to keep serving seniors through pandemic

“In addition to the 400 meals on wheels clients that normally get hot meals, we also have a waitlist of other 300 people we help people with frozen meals, so we’ve been able to keep our frozen meals program going by giving a two weeks supply at a time. That would not be possible without the multiple partners that we’ve had for many years that had continue to cook that food for us and package it and freeze it so that we can hand out to about 125 clients here at our Montgomery location, and every two weeks we also do another 15 out at Pike Road.”