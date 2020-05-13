Montgomery firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, 11 others isolated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dozen Montgomery firefighters have been told to isolate after one tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Q. L. Burke, District Fire Chief, a firefighter was sent home on May 6 after a routine evening temperature checked showed an elevated temperature. On Monday, test results showed the firefighter was positive for the virus.
Burke says 11 other firefighters are awaiting test results after having prolonged close contact with the firefighter. They have been removed from duty and were instructed to isolate for 14 days.
The test results for the remaining firefighters are pending at this time.
