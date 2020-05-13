Montgomery police searching for suspects in April vehicle break-in

The suspects are sought in an April vehicle break-in. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | May 13, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 1:14 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for two suspects in a vehicle break-in in April.

Police say the pictured suspects are wanted for an unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fraud investigation that happened between 6 p.m. April 19 and 6:45 a.m. April 20.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

