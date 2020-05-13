Montgomery police searching for suspects in April vehicle break-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for two suspects in a vehicle break-in in April.
Police say the pictured suspects are wanted for an unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and fraud investigation that happened between 6 p.m. April 19 and 6:45 a.m. April 20.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these suspects should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
