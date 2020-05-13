Montgomery Zoo set to reopen with modifications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reopened salons and restaurants aren’t the only indicators that people are once again on the prowl. Days after after the gate was lifted on Alabama’s safer-at-home order, the Montgomery Zoo says it, too, will reopen for visitors.
The zoo, as well as the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, will begin allowing visitors again on Friday, two months after its March 14 closure to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors will find some modifications to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines. Those measures include limiting the number of guests, which means pre-purchase of admission tickets are recommended.
Guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from guests not in their party, wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, and observe all signs throughout the Zoo.
Read more about the zoo’s policy changes below.
“Our staff has worked tirelessly for the last 60 days to ensure that our animals continue to receive the care and human interaction they need, clean up areas around the Zoo, habitat renovations and much more,” Marcia Woodard the Zoo’s Director, said. “Guests are asked to be patient with Zoo staff as they work through this new business model and continue to correct issues as they arise.”
