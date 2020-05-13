Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases, inpatients continue to rise

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Data shows Montgomery’s confirmed COVID-19 cases and inpatient numbers continue to rise.
Baptist Health confirmed Wednesday it has 80 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at its three Montgomery-area hospitals. That’s the highest number of inpatients with the virus since the outbreak started.
Forty-seven of those patients are at Baptist South. Another 20 patients are awaiting test results.
Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital said it currently has 47 inpatients awaiting COVID-19 test results.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data shows Montgomery County has seen 700 total confirmed cases and 19 deaths since March 13.
NBC News has obtained an unreleased White House report that includes Alabama’s capital city as a “location to watch,” meaning it’s a location with more than 10 percent week-to-week increase in COVID-19 cases.
The undisclosed data from the May 7 White House pandemic task force report shows in Alabama there was a 34.7 percent change in the number of cases in a seven day period, compared to the previous seven days.
Alabama’s case numbers have not declined even as Gov. Kay Ivey relaxed restrictions on gatherings and businesses on Friday, an order that went into effect Monday.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state was investigating whether the numbers were climbing because of increased testing or because of a spike in cases. He added that outbreaks will still occur, but that he believed Alabama is prepared to respond to them.
Since Friday’s announcement, ADPH’s data map has shown an increase of about 25,000 tests having been performed, bringing the total number statewide to 136,000.
There have been 1,317 hospitalizations since the pandemic was confirmed in Alabama, up by 67 since Monday.
Alabama had 9,375 confirmed cases and 383 related deaths when the order was announced Friday. There were 10,000 confirmed cases and 400 deaths when the order went into effect Monday.
As of Wednesday, the numbers had climbed to 10,617 confirmed cases and 449 deaths.
