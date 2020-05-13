MPD officer involved in accident during pursuit, suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for the suspect in a shooting investigation.
Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon within the 2700 block of South Wallace Drive. Officers and medics responded to the scene at 3:33 p.m. to find the victim had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported for treatment.
MPD Capt. Saba Coleman says units located the suspect vehicle on East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road where a vehicle pursuit began.
The pursuit resulted in one MPD unit being involved in a traffic accident at Norman Bridge Road at East Edgemont Avenue, Coleman says. The officer was uninjured in the accident.
The suspect’s vehicle was located.
