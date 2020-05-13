MPS to hold graduations in June

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School officials confirm all MPS high schools will have graduation ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be between June 3 and June 5.
Locations and more information are expected Wednesday.
Last week, Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey offered guidance for holding ceremonies, saying they must be held in a venue that will allow for six feet social distancing guidelines to be followed.
However, he said people from the same household do not have to socially distance from one another at these events.
