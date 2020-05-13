Potential for temperatures above 95° in spots with no sign of big cool-down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today begins our well-advertised stretch of above normal temperatures here in central and southern Alabama. It won’t be overly hot, but expect highs to rise into the mid- and upper-80s under partly cloudy skies.
The humidity will remain in check, keeping it rather comfortable. The only blip on the radar could be a couple of stray showers or thundershowers, especially south of Montgomery. Coverage will be minimal at best.
It’ll essentially be a repeat forecast for both Thursday and Friday with temps creeping upwards each afternoon. We head for the upper 80s Thursday and top out near the 90-degree-mark come Friday. We’ll keep the partly cloudy skies and comfortable humidity levels.
Truly, we never really see “oppressive” conditions in the humidity department through at least the middle of next week. That will help make the upcoming heat at least more tolerable, right?
Partly cloudy skies continue through the weekend with highs soaring into the low- and mid-90s each day. Some of us could very well eclipse 95 degrees, especially come Sunday afternoon.
The heat and mainly dry conditions continue Monday, but there is one minor change in the forecast for the middle portion of next week. It looks like a cold front will push from north to south across the state on Tuesday, possibly keeping high temperatures in the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We will fine tune that portion of the forecast as it gets closer!
Regarding any rain and/or storm chances, there still don’t appear to be any worth mentioning over the next week. The greatest rain chances -- if you can call them that -- come during the afternoon hours of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. That’s when a stray pop-up could occur in spots.
You’ll be lucky to see that!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.