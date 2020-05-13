Rock and roll icon Little Richard will be buried in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rock and roll legend Little Richard will be buried in Huntsville next week.
You may know him best for his piano-pounding hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”
What you may not know is that Little Richard attended Oakwood University to study to become a minister.
His love for music won, and he inspired a generation of other artists.
Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, died last week in Tennessee.
He will be buried at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery next week.
Details for the service are still being confirmed.
