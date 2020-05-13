Some Alabama universities offering students prorated refunds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several universities around Alabama are offering refund options to students due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASU will offer prorated housing and dining credits for eligible students.
Refunds/Credits may be denied if the student’s housing/dining fees were paid by scholarships or grants, if the student has an outstanding balance owed to the University, in which case any refund or credit will be applied to that balance, if the student registers for Fall 2020, in which case the refund/credit will be applied to the 2020-2021 academic year, or if the student received a housing payment deferment.
Graduating seniors whose housing/dining fees were not paid by scholarship or Pell grants will receive a prorated refund after completing a request at www.alasu.edu/creditsrefunds.
Auburn University says it will provide prorated refunds to student accounts for on-campus housing and all dining plans. The refunds are being made through students’ eBill accounts by direct deposit to the bank account on file with AU Access. Refunds take about five business days to process.
For dining plans, the refund varies based on a student’s current account balance. An account balance that is more than the prorated refund will result in the difference being made available for the coming academic year. A student graduating in the spring or summer who has remaining funds should contact dining@auburn.edu.
Auburn is also offering emergency grant funds to students through the federal CARES Act starting on Friday, May 15.
Student accounts will be credited for housing the remainder of the semester once campus housing room keys have been returned.
AUM students will soon be able to apply for emergency relief funding.
Troy University says it will provide refunds for parking, meal plan, commuter plan and housing fees on a prorated basis from April 6 until the end of the semester. Refunds will be given to graduating seniors. All other students will receive a credit on their Fall 2020 semester bill.
Troy students can also apply for emergency financial aid grants.
UofA students should have received notification regarding prorated refunds related to housing, dining and parking by April 22. Students who qualify for a refund will be able to choose from several options including:
- Receive a prorated refund. See studentaccounts.ua.edu/refunds for information about how refunds are issued
- Apply the refund to the Fall 2020 student bill (Students who elect this option will receive an additional credit of 10% of the refund amount.)
- Donate your refund to the Tide Together Student Support Fund.
