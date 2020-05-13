Staff member at Tutwiler Prison, 2 at Ventress test positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting three new cases of the coronavirus in its employees. ADOC says one staff member employed at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women, and two staff members employed at Ventress Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes one day after ADOC reported three cases Tuesday in its employees.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members.
Nineteen cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Six staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
