Trouble in the tropics well before 2020’s hurricane season even begins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Considering we’re in the year 2020, doesn’t it just seem “right” that we’re discussing a likely named storm in mid-May? By this weekend, it’s looking likely that we will have our first named system of the Atlantic Basin hurricane season.
According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a 70% chance that a named subtropical depression or storm will form somewhere to the east of Florida over the weekend. The current expectation is that the system will receive a name sometime later in the day Saturday.
The reasoning behind labeling it “subtropical” is because it isn’t truly or purely “tropical” in nature. That is, it exhibits features of both tropical and non-tropical systems. A subtropical system has no cold or warm fronts, a rather broad wind field, is not symmetrical, and rain/storms associated with it are quite a ways from the storm’s center.
They usually don’t get nearly as strong as tropical systems and hurricanes.
Subtropical systems can still pack a noticeable punch, though. Heavy rain, coastal flooding and erosion, and strong winds can still associated with subtropical storms.
Regardless of whether or not a system begins as tropical or subtropical, it still receives a name it it’s strong enough. This weekend’s system will likely become Subtropical Depression Arthur.
While each of the last five years has featured a pre-June named storm, it is quite a rare occurrence. Historically speaking, there’s less than a 5% chance of a named storm developing in the Atlantic Basin before June 1st.
The good news with our potential subtropical system is that it will not have any impact on the Gulf Coast or Southeast Coast as it moves northeastward away from the Lower 48 into early next week.
