Troy’s BJ Smith ready to bounce back in 2020

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will have some firepower returning to the backfield in 2020.
Senior running back B.J. Smith is ready to bounce back.
“B.J. is one of the best players on our team, so he’s going to get plenty of work for sure,” said Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey.
Smith’s senior season in 2019 started with a lot of promise.
He was the preseason Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and rushed for over 100 yards in the season opener against Campbell.
After just one carry in game two against Southern Miss, his season was over due to a knee injury.
The former Stanhope Elmore High School star was able redshirt and will back for 2020.
“This is probably the best I have felt in about eight months. I guess that is a positive,” Smith said.
Smith bounces back and forth between Millbrook and Troy to rehab.
He takes every step he can to gear up for his final ride at Troy.
"It's been a little difficult, but at the same time, I've been able to manage it. With the help of our training staff and people around the program, I've been able to manage it pretty well. When I'm in Troy I'm doing therapy, working out and stuff like that. Even when I'm in Millbrook I'm doing stuff on my own," said Smith.
Lindsey doesn’t expect Smith to be limited when he returns to the backfield.
“I do think he’ll be a workhorse for us to answer your question, because he is such a good player for us," said Lindsey. "He’s a veteran. He’s experienced. Very mature. Leader of our team.”
And B.J. could form a dynamic duo with DK Billingsley, who took over as the starter last season.
Billingsley rushed for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"He didn't complain really none of the season. That's what was really most impressive. The way he took coaching. If you told DK he was going to play that much last year, he probably would have said you are funny," said Smith.
"I think you'll see us play more than one back, obviously, and two together in a lot of respects," said Lindsey.
Troy is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
