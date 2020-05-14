15 Alabama counties under Fire Danger Advisory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fifteen south Alabama counties are now under a Fire Danger Advisory, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
The counties include: Baldwin, Choctaw, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington.
The advisory was prompted by dry condition which create the potential for dangerous wildfires when combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds.
Despite the advisory, there are currently no burn restrictions in effect, the AFC said. However, the commission is urging residents to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.
