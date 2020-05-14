57% of Alabamians have responded to the Census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the pandemic, the 2020 Census remains underway.
According to the latest 2020 Census data, 57 percent of Alabamians have responded. Almost 40 percent of those households responded through the internet.
This census, $13 billion is at stake in Alabama. That money goes towards healthcare, education, and our roads and bridges. If we have a low count, it could mean we lose a congressional seat, possibly two.
“Honestly, we’d love to have more people actually to participate in the census. And it’s a very simple process,” said Montgomery city census manager Candy Capel.
While the goal is 100 percent competition, Capel says state officials would love to see at least an 80 percent completion rate.
“We are aiming realistically for an 80 percent self-completion rate and the or completion rate overall,” Capel adds. “And we would love to see us get to that number. Because we want to make sure that our census count is as accurate as possible.”
Go to the census website for more information about the census and how to complete it online. The Census Bureau toll-free number to complete it over the phone or request more information is 844-330-2020.
