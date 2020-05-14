COVID-19 and surfaces on playgrounds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We know parents are looking for ways to keep their kids active during this time of social distancing. Playgrounds are a great way to get kids moving and keep them entertained, but health experts caution parents to avoid them.
While parks are open under Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order, playgrounds are not to be used.
Doctors at UAB Hospital listed several reasons why it’s important for playgrounds to stay closed. They say if children meet outside in large groups, it can put everyone at risk. Even if they social distance, children are still using the same equipment.
Doctors cited a study from the New England Journal of Medicine that shows just how long COVID-19 remains on surfaces:
- On plastic, after eight hours only 10 percent of the virus was still there, but it did not become undetectable until after 72 hours.
- On stainless steel, the numbers dropped after just four hours, becoming undetectable after about 48 hours.
- On copper, it was Undetectable after eight hours.
- On cardboard, after 48 hours.
You can read UAB’s full report at this link.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.