Father and stepmother arrested after new details emerge in reported choking death of 2-year-old boy

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the father and stepmother of a 2-year-old boy who died Wednesday.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the boy as Demetric Hampton, Jr.
Deputies were called to the 1600 block of 6th Ave N in Center Point Wednesday around 12 a.m. about a child not breathing. The parents told deputies that the boy was eating when he began to choke.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives learned from medical personnel that the child had multiple injuries. The coroner confirmed the same findings.
Demetric Hampton, Sr., 26, and 24-year-old Terrica Harris have been charged with aggravated child abuse. There is no bond.
Additional charges are possible as this investigation continues.
