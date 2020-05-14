Hoover Police searching for escaped jail inmate accused of firing shots at his girlfriend, he’s wearing a jail uniform

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers are currently searching for a man after he escaped from the Hoover City Jail Thursday morning.
Officers say 24-year-old Theodoric Rapheal Boglin Jr. was arrested Wednesday night after he fired shots at his girlfriend near the Circle K, in the 2000 block of Valleydale Road.
He was arrested at 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Homewood Suites on Riverchase Parkway East and taken to the Hoover City Jail.
Detectives were in the process of obtaining formal arrest warrants against Boglin when they say he escaped.
The details of his escape are currently under investigation but it appears he was able to access a perimeter door.
Boglin was last seen at 10:19 a.m. Thursday in the area of Valleydale Road wearing a black and white Hoover City Jail uniform.
Multiple officers are currently searching the area. If you see Boglin or have information concerning his whereabouts, please call 911 or Hoover Police at 205-822-5300.
If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
