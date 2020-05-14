Hottest days will be this weekend; big changes looking likely into next week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The forecast is still on for hot, dry weather through the upcoming weekend. However, it is looking increasingly likely that we see a break from the heat for a few days next week courtesy of a cold front on Monday.
Before we get there, we have highs in the upper 80s and 90s to contend with for the next four days.
We have yet to officially hit the 90-degree-mark in 2020, but we’ve come awfully close several times (89°). The forecast for today calls for a high of 89°, but some areas could hit 90° under partly cloudy skies.
The humidity still won’t be a big deal today, but will be at least a little more noticeable this weekend with dew points in the 60s.
The biggest story through Monday still looks to be the hot and dry conditions. No one day features a rain or storm chance above 20% through the weekend. Each day looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s Friday and Saturday.
Sunday should be the hottest day of the next week with highs in the mid-90s. Some locations may reach the upper 90s!
The big difference in the extended forecast is the introduction of a legitimate rain and storm chance Monday, in addition to a few much cooler days next week. As recently as Wednesday afternoon it looked like we would see 90-degree temperatures for the foreseeable future with minimal shots at rain.
Now it appears a cold front will be able to swing through Monday afternoon and evening. It will bring a good shot at some showers and thunderstorms, but widespread strong storms do not look likely at this time.
Behind the front will likely be a much cooler air mass for Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Highs will return to the upper 70s and 80s with lower humidity and dry conditions. Beyond that, temps should once again head back into the “hot” category.
