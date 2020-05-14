The latest info suggests record high temps this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So we know it’ll be hot this weekend, but just how hot will it be? It’s funny you asked because we’re here to answer that and put into perspective how unusually hot it’ll be for mid-May.
Highs will soar into the lower 90s on Saturday and middle 90s on Sunday. While that wouldn’t be a big deal in late June, July, August, or September, it is a significant deal for May.
That’s because we don’t typically record our first 95-degree day until June 14th in Montgomery. Can it happen before that date? Of course it can. We’ve hit that temperature as early as May 11th back in 1916!
On the other end of the spectrum, it’s possible that we go until August before seeing our first 95-degree temperature of the year. That’s very rare, but it’s certainly a possibility in an “off” year.
On average, though, our first day at or above 95° comes in mid-June.
So our expected high of 95° this Sunday (May 17th) is unusual in the sense that it’s nearly a month earlier than normal for Montgomery to reach that threshold! If we do in fact hit 95 degrees, it’ll be one of the earliest dates for doing so in the city’s history.
It’s also looking increasingly likely that we’ll set a new record high for May 17th with our forecast of 95 degrees. The current record for Sunday’s date is 93°, most recently set in 1995. A high of 95 would give Montgomery a brand new all-time record high for May 17th.
And since we’re talking about 95 so much, let’s briefly touch on the 100-degree-mark. As it looks now we should stay a couple to several degrees below that threshold. A couple of the hottest locations in central and southern Alabama could get to 96, 97 or possibly even 98 on Sunday, but we are not expecting any triple digit heat.
At least not this weekend!
Stay safe and cool out there, y’all!
