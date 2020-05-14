MPS graduations will be held at high schools with limited guests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools released its updated plan for high school graduation ceremonies Thursday.
The ceremonies will be held at the individual high schools instead of Cramton Bowl as previously planned.
Each school will develop a schedule and provide details to graduating seniors.
Students will have a small number of invited guests and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
“Students will wear their caps and gowns and will be recorded on video receiving their diplomas at the school. Once they receive their diplomas, they will exit the building and leave the premises,” MPS released in a statement.
Speeches by the valedictorians, salutatorians and principals will be recorded and included in videos that will be made available later, according to MPS.
