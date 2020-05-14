New father charged with torture, abuse of baby

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged the father of a newborn child with torture and willful abuse.
Deputies responded to the 300 block of Lee Road 2110, in the Salem community, Monday where they found the injured child.
Police said the little girl, who is only a month old, had red marks and bruises on her head and face. The baby was taken to a Phenix City hospital for treatment.
An investigation was opened and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it determined the girl’s father, 19-year-old Ty Allen Mason, had struck her in the face and head.
Mason was charged with torture and willful abuse of a child under 18.
The man was taken to the Lee County Detention Center where he’s being held on a bond of $10,000.
