Parade honors Montgomery officer critically injured in 2017 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer who was critically injured while on duty back in 2017 was recognized Thursday by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office.
Officer Carlos Taylor nearly died from a crash that happened while he was responding to help a fellow officer. He suffered a traumatic injury to his brain stem that has left him without the ability to walk or speak.
Thursday, dozens of people took part in a parade to thank Taylor for his service, and they had a surprise.
As the parade neared its end, Bailey’s office and David Sikes of Alabama Wounded Blue Inc., had a truck full of donations for the Taylor family.
And they provided updates on efforts to raise money to help the Taylor family purchase a wheelchair accessible van to help get the officer to his medical appointments.
“He really enjoyed it because he was moving,” said Angela Taylor, the officer’s mother. “And anytime he is moving, he is excited. So he really enjoyed it.”
Donations toward the purchase of the wheelchair accessible van can be made at https://www.woundedblue.org/donate. Donors need to be sure to write “For Officer Carlos Taylor” in the comment section. You can also email woundedblueorg@gmail.com for more information.
This isn’t the first time DA Daryl Bailey’s office has honored Taylor. He was recognized as the DA’s Officer of the Month back in October and named an honorary Deputy District Attorney.
Thursday’s parade was part of National Police Week, a time designated annually to show gratitude to the law enforcement officers who serve, as well as to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.