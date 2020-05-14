Prattville High School holds non-traditional graduation ceremony

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School wrapped up its graduation ceremonies this week and it was anything but normal and traditional.
School leaders held ceremonies over four days with Thursday being the last day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the program was spaced out. Instead of a large crowd on hand to witness the entire class graduating, the school went by homeroom which made the ceremony more personal for parents and friends.
“This graduation ceremony has definitely been unique but the staff members, administration, counselors, teachers, volunteers have all come together to make it effective and efficient," said Prattville High School English teacher Pamela Barnes.
More than 400 seniors graduated and received their diplomas Thursday.
