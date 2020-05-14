Second suspect charged with murder after body found along Troy roadside

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another suspect has been arrested nearly two weeks after a man’s body was found along a Troy roadside.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Edward Paul Wallenmier, 42, of Troy was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry. He is the second person charged with murder in the case. On May 3, Leon Jarmarcus Wilmore was charged with murder.
On May 1, Troy police responded to a report of a man down in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South just after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Grandberry’s body lying in tall grass just south of the Conecuh River Bridge.
Police said Grandberry had been shot multiple times with a small caliber handgun.
Wallenmier was taken to the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Wilmore is still incarcerated in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
