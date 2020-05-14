Smiley Court Housing Project in west Montgomery to be demolished

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A housing project in west Montgomery that’s stood for decades is being torn down.
Crews began the process of demolishing the Smiley Court Housing Project, just off West Boulevard. Heavy equipment will arrive in a few days, but on Thursday crews were inside, making sure it was clear of asbestos.
Crews also made sure no residents were still inside. City officials say they want to determine the best use for the land.
“That may mean selling off the property,” said Damon Duncan, Executive Director of the Montgomery Housing Authority. “I doubt if it means redeveloping property on this site because I understand that the conditions of the soil are extremely challenged.”
Duncan said there may be some housing on the 55-acre site, but not to the extent of the housing project that sits there now.
Smiley Court was built in the late 1960s. The residents of the housing project have already been relocated.
