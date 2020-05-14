Suspect arrested in April 1 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in an April homicide in Montgomery.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Salathia Wilson, 29, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ricklson Debrum, 26. Wilson was taken into custody Thursday.
On April 1, officers and fire medics responded to the intersection of Polk and Cherry Street at about 9 p.m. in reference to a person shot. At the scene, they found Debrum and another victim.
Police said Debrum had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated.
