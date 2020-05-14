Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say a suspect is in custody after a 29-year-old woman was found dead inside her home Wednesday.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, around 10:30 a.m. officers went to a home in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue on a welfare check request. When officers arrived at the residence, they found Whitney Blair Sanders dead.
Barr said evidence at the scene suggested foul play in Sanders’ death. A suspect was identified and has been taken into custody but at this time, they have not been identified.
Sander’s body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an Autopsy, Barr added.
More information related to Sanders’ death and the suspect are expected to be released Thursday.
