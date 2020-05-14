Suspect in Montgomery armed robbery arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An armed robbery suspect has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Gerrod Pierre Scott-Powell, 22, is charged with with first-degree robbery in connection to a Tuesday night incident in the 2800 block of Shenandoah Drive. That’s near Virginia Loop Road.
Police said they spoke with the victim shortlyl after 9 p.m. and were told the suspect pulled a weapon and robbed the victim of property and a vehicle.
The vehicle has since been recovered. Police say the victim was not injured.
Scott-Powell was identified as the suspect and arrested. He’s now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $40,000.
