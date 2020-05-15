Alabama to allocate more than 2,000 vials of the COVID-19 fighting drug Remdesivir to 39 hospitals

“The amount of drug that’s available versus the number of potential patients is highly, highly mismatched and so how to figure out how to deal with this is going to be a process,” he explained. “And as much as it’s frustrating. I do think it’s worth emphasizing the fact that this is happening extraordinarily quickly, so trying to have some patience is really important. But if it’s you or your loved one who’s sitting in a hospital and getting worse, that is not a whole lot of comfort to hear that it’s a process and we’re working on it.”