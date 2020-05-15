Auburn businesses ready for football season

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University announced that they will have a football season and students back on campus in the fall. For local businesses in downtown Auburn, that means money.
“We were thrilled to hear the the president said that everything is going to go forward as normal. I do think that it will be huge for these downtown businesses," said Charming Oaks General Manager Shelby Cohan. “We really depend on football season. We depend on the students, that is what makes or breaks our year and without football season or without students, you’re going to see a lot of boarded up businesses.”
Local businesses say they see a lot of people that want to shop local to purchase their Auburn gear.
“It’s really busy, everybody is hype and ready to buy all their Auburn gear. They’d rather buy it local than buy it online, so everybody floods to the area just trying to get their Auburn stuff and support their home and college area,” said Auburn Art’s Savannah Scott.
“Football season is a whole different world here. I know at Wrapsody, we are in love with football season and it’s one of our favorite times of the year. We sell Auburn items here and I just have a feeling that we’re going to have a lot more people shopping here and we absolutely cannot wait,” said Wrapsody Assistant Manager Rachel Acosta.
Business owners say they’re hopeful that they’ll be able to recover some lost revenue during football season.
Auburn city officials previously told WSFA that they could lose $22 million which is about 22 percent of their yearly budget, if Auburn University did not have students back on campus or football season during the fall.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.