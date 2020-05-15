Dillard’s at EastChase to reopen Tuesday

Dillard’s at EastChase to reopen Tuesday
The Dillard's department store at The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery will reopen Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 2:13 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dillard’s department store at The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery will reopen Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Dillard’s confirmed the store would be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dillard’s Clearance Center at Eastdale Mall reopened this week.

Retailers are slowly reopening after being forced to shut down for nearly a month due to the coronavirus.

The state of the Alabama allowed all retail stores to reopen more than two weeks ago. They are subject to a 50 percent occupancy rate limit in addition to social distancing and sanitation rules.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.