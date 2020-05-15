Dillard’s at EastChase to reopen Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dillard’s department store at The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery will reopen Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Dillard’s confirmed the store would be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Dillard’s Clearance Center at Eastdale Mall reopened this week.
Retailers are slowly reopening after being forced to shut down for nearly a month due to the coronavirus.
The state of the Alabama allowed all retail stores to reopen more than two weeks ago. They are subject to a 50 percent occupancy rate limit in addition to social distancing and sanitation rules.
