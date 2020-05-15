Employee at Tuskegee nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee at Magnolia Haven Rehabilitation & HealthCare Center in Tuskegee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The nursing home was notified Tuesday that a part-time employee tested positive, according to Ball HealthCare Services, which owns the facility.
The employee is asymptomatic and quarantined at home.
All residents and staff members at the nursing home have since been tested for the virus. Ball HealthCare Services didn’t provide any information on the results of those tests.
The facility was professionally cleaned and disinfected Thursday, and there are plans to also have the Alabama National Guard provide additional disinfection services.
Ball HealthCare Services says it notified all residents, families and staff about the positive case.
As of Friday, 211 residents of long term care facilities in Alabama had died from COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
