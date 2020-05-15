Lowndes County remembers fallen comrades to end Peace Officers Memorial Week

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Peace Officers Memorial Week concluded this week for many communities across the country and Alabama. Lowndes County didn’t miss a chance to remember its fallen comrades, and one in particular.
The courthouse square in Hayneville became a place where they remembered.
“No greater love hath no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friend,” said a Lowndes County deputy to begin the program.
White Hall Assistant Police Chief Johnny Shaner. former Lowndes County Deputy Levy Pettway, and sheriff William Haynes, who was shot and killed in 1909, and now more than 100 years later, sheriff “Big John” Williams met the same fate in the parking lot of a convenience store on the night of Nov. 23 last year.
“A man so loved by his community,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West.
“He’s in peace... that was his job and his duty, but I think it was just time for God’s servant, one of His angels... just called him on home,” said Lillie Williams, “Big John’s” niece.
“Nor will I forsake you. Justice will prevail,” said Rev. Tom Gardner, who spoke words of encouragement.
The memories of “Big John” will prevail, too. The high sheriff’s long shadow is still being felt.
“In the near future we’ll be making a sign designating the Lowndes County Courthouse as John ‘Big John’ Williams Courthouse,” said West.
Sheriff West says they’re also making plans to build a larger monument to commemorate their fallen comrades. The larger wall will be in addition to the small granite stone currently in place on the square.
The locals say they still find it hard to believe that six months later “Big John" Williams is gone. He would have turned 63 next month.
Suspect William Chase Johnson faces a capital murder change in connection with his death.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.