Millbrook car chase ends in Prattville, Birmingham men arrested

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Birmingham are in Millbrook police custody after a traffic stop turned into a car chase that eventually ended in Prattville, Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson says.
Johnson says it started at about 1:21 a.m. Friday, when Millbrook police attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations in the 1100 block of Highway 14. At that point, the suspect vehicle began to accelerate at a high speed westbound down Highway 14 into Prattville.
The chase continued through Prattville and into several residential and commercial areas of the city, Johnson said.
The car chase ended at a dead-end on Poplar Street. The suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to Johnson.
The chief says Prattville police were able to locate the suspects after searching the area. They were taken into custody without incident.
The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Robert Lewis Wilson, and 21-year-old Ted Maurice Wallace. They are charged with attempting to elude law enforcement.
Johnson says when police inspected the abandoned vehicle, they found several cellular devices that were packaged in a suspicious manner inside the vehicle. The chief believe the devices may have been intended as contraband at one of the correctional facilities nearby. They are still investigating.
Both Wilson and Wallace have been taken to the Elmore County Jail. Johnson says he believes one of the suspects has an issue back in Birmingham to face once he clears charges in Millbrook. Johnson says he will look to have the suspect transferred back to Birmingham.
There was no damage reported as a result of the incident.
