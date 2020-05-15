Police warn of woman soliciting help, stealing from residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are warning residents after reports of a woman who solicits help and then steals from homes.
According to police, it has been reported that a woman has knocked on doors asking for help. The woman says she is going through a hard time and needs money. When she is declined, she then asks to use the restroom.
Police say once inside the home, she steals money and property.
The same suspect is also been reported to pose as a nurse or representative of a company. Police want to remind the public that anyone soliciting door to door in the city has to have some type of ID if representing a company.
Residents that fall victim to these scams are encouraged to report them to Montgomery police by calling 911.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of this type of scam to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
