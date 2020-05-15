Second firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Montgomery firefighter has tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness, according to District Fire Chief Q.L. Burke.
The second positive case comes two days after the first case was confirmed.
Burke said the two were in close proximity to each other and are among a dozen who have been tested. The other 10 have tested negative but remain quarantined for 14 days while being monitored for any changes.
Doctors are urging the public to take action as Montgomery becomes a COVID-19 hot zone.
A snapshot inside Baptist Health’s three hospitals Thursday shows 78 patients are admitted with COVID-19, the highest number to date. The majority are on ventilators. Doctors attribute the increase in positive tests and virus-related hospitalizations, in part, to relaxed health restrictions.
As of Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 11,200 confirmed cases and 476 deaths from the pandemic.
