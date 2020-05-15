2020 SLE Rodeo, livestock exposition canceled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leaders of the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) have announced the cancelation of the 63rd annual SLE Rodeo and livestock week.
SLE leaders made the decision to cancel the rodeo and all related events after monitoring conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The rodeo has taken place in Montgomery for 62 consecutive years,” SLE President Jimmy Holliman said. “but the health and well-being of rodeo participants, contractors and fans is our top priority. We are confident that the 2021 rodeo will be back with a punch for all to enjoy.”
Any patrons seeking refunds are encouraged to contact the agency where they purchased their tickets. If tickets were purchased through the Garrett Coliseum Box Office, patrons must call 334-356-6866 to request a full refund.
SLE leaders say information about the 2021 SLE Rodeo and Livestock Week will be available in the coming months.
For questions, please contact the Southeastern Livestock Exposition by calling 334-265-1867.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.