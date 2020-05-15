Suspect suffers laceration during library burglary, police say

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries after police say he burglarized the Millbrook City Library.
Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson says police responded to the library Friday morning where they found the suspect, Christopher D. Moody, and took him into custody. He is charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
According to a police report, damage was done to both the outside and inside glass doors, exterior windows and electronics inside the library.
Moody was treated for a laceration to his arm at the scene by medics before being taken to the Elmore County Community Hospital for additional treatment.
Johnson says he believes Moody suffered the laceration during the course of the burglary. He was later taken to the Elmore County Jail.
