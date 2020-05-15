Talladega Superspeedway preps for no fans at June race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Racing at Talladega has been going on since 1969, but next month, Talladega Superspeedway will race without fans for the first time ever.
“Racing is what makes Talladega great, but the fans is what makes it special,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton.
It’s hard to imagine Talladega Superspeedway going from thousands of fans to empty stands, but come June 21st, empty seats is all that drivers will see.
“I’ve never imagined this sport without fans especially here at Talladega Superspeedway," said Crichton.
From 80,000 empty seats in the grand stands to zero RV’s in the infield and no tailgating, Talladega Superspeedway believes NASCAR made the right call not having fans at races for the safety of everyone.
“To not have that piece is going to be different, but this is just a small step, a step we have to do going through this pandemic to get everything back to normal,” Crichton added.
For fans who have already purchased tickets to the GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway is giving you a couple of choices.
“You have two options. One you can get a full refund for any cash you’ve spent or you can get a 120% credit towards any future event at Talladega or any NASCAR owned track," added Crichton.
NASCAR returns to the track this weekend in Darlington with limited crews, and media, a test that could determine the future of all sports during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a very important time for NASCAR. It’s a very important time for sports as well. This is a step in the right direction, but this is a step NASCAR is taking first and others are watching what we do," said Crichton.
As far as how empty stands will look on the broadcast, Crichton says FOX will broadcast the empty stands as is. “We are planning on having fans for our fall race in October,” Crichton said.
